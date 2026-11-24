Lebanese media reports a series of Israeli strikes and blasts within the IDF’s southern Lebanon buffer zone this morning.

Explosions are reported in the towns of Qabrikha, Touline, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Mayfadoun, and Kfar Tebnit.

The IDF has not issued a comment on the activity.

The IDF regularly carries out strikes within the buffer zone, which runs some 10 kilometers (some six miles) deep into Lebanon. The army says these strikes are part of routine demolition activities of Hezbollah infrastructure or to “remove threats” to troops stationed in the area.

مراسل #الميادين: ????غارة إسرائيلية معادية استهدفت أطراف بلدة قبريخا ????غارة إسرائيلية معادية استهدفت أطراف بلدة تولين#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/p65Os29XdH — الميادين لبنان – AL Mayadeen Lebanon (@mayadeenlebanon) November 24, 2026