Two wanted Hamas operatives were nabbed by Israeli commandos during a raid in the northern West Bank overnight, the police say.

Undercover Border Police officers arrived covertly to a building in the town of Salem, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on the location of the wanted men.

The men are suspected of being involved in terror activities and advancing “military activity” for Hamas, according to the Shin Bet.

Police say the officers breached the building and swiftly captured the two suspects, “with no unusual incidents.”