Leading Australian Jewish and Hindu groups have demanded answers after a Bangladeshi Islamist leader, who praised slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, was granted a visa for a trip that apparently included meetings with Australian government officials.

In a joint statement, the Australian Jewish Association (AJA) and the Australian Hindu Association (AHA) express “serious concern” over the visit of Shafiqur Rahman, who leads Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami party.

“Rahman publicly praised Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a hero and martyr following his death and also mourned Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, praying for him to be accepted as a martyr,” the two groups say.

The statement says that Jamaat-e-Islami has a “disturbing history” in Bangladesh, with former leaders convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“We are deeply concerned that the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) reportedly hosted Rahman at a Sydney luncheon on 21 November, with reports that Australian parliamentarians were also present,” the statement says. “We call on the Australian Government to explain why Rahman was permitted to enter Australia and whether any government representatives met with him.”

Robert Gregory, president of the Australian Jewish Association, notes that former justice minister Ayelet Shaked was barred from entering the country, and the visa of Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman was canceled.

“How is it that Israeli politicians are excluded while a political leader who has publicly glorified Hamas terrorists is welcomed into Australia?” Gregory asks.

Amendra Singh, president of the Australian Hindu Association, says: “The role of radical Islamists in the ongoing pogrom of murders, brutalities, arson, kidnapping, looting and intimidation against Hindus in Bangladesh is well documented. Welcoming those who support or are mute spectators to such atrocities can only divide Australians and undermine our social cohesion.”