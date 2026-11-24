The United States is investigating Iran as the prime suspect in dozens of recent cyberattacks against ships ferrying oil and other products, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Citing US officials and others familiar with the matter, the Tuesday report said as many as 50 vessels have been targeted, some of which were carrying explosive substances or chemicals.

The officials quoted by the US newspaper say Iran is the chief suspect, though the US is also suspicious of Russia.

Some of the ships were also given warnings that they could be blown up, people familiar with the incidents said. A source said that some of the threats were sent in Farsi.

According to the report, the concern is that Iran is aiming to disrupt key maritime routes, frighten shippers, cause a collision, or even set off an explosion at a major port outside the Middle East.

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The US Coast Guard sent out cybersecurity teams on at least four occasions in recent weeks to deal with threats to ships before they reached US ports, officials said. Ships sailing in Europe and Asia have also been targeted.

An unnamed European ship operator told the Journal that last month two officers on a vessel received threats on their phones as the ship carried natural gas from Louisiana to two Mediterranean destinations. The messages read, “Traitor ships will burn in hell,” while also declaring, “There is no ceasefire,” a possible reference to the shaky ceasefire between the US and Iran reached in April.

???????? An oil tanker full of crude was steered toward Texas after hackers got into its engine Advertisement The FBI and Coast Guard boarded the VL Prosperity in August after its network looked compromised, and officials now say the intrusion reached the system that drives the ship. It was headed… pic.twitter.com/7EDP9KAZnU — Chukwudi Jnr (@BigCkChuks) October 3, 2026

In another incident, reported by the Wall Street Journal in September, the oil tanker VL Prosperity received a bomb threat as it sailed to Texas.

Operators of the ship confirmed that US authorities had boarded the ship to carry out a screening, and that it had been cleared for operations. They did not comment on a ransom note that was reportedly published on a Russian-language Telegram channel.

A US administration official told the Journal in a response that authorities have not found any evidence that Iran was behind the recent incidents. The official said there have been four attacks that were more of a nuisance than a danger.

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The US Coast Guard Cyber Command and the FBI issued an alert about the matter in September.

In a statement to the Journal, the Coast Guard said that protecting marine transportation “is vital to America’s economic prosperity and national security,” and that defending against cyberattacks is “a standard part of the United States Coast Guard’s safety and security mission.”

Alon Ayalon, co-founder of an Israeli firm that protects ships from cyberattacks, told the Journal that “ships are no longer collateral damage in cyber campaigns; they’re deliberate targets.”

“The uncomfortable truth is that most vessels sailing today have less cyber protection than a midsize office,” Ayalon warned.

The cyberattacks come as Europe has recently been struck by a wave of hoax bomb threats targeting schools, commercial airline flights, and other institutions. In addition, a cyberattack in France that disrupted the operation of freezers in supermarkets was estimated to have caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. France blamed Iran for the incident.