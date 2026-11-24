Canada adds the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement (Masar Badil) to its list of terrorist entities, saying it operates as a proxy for Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, a group outlawed by the country in October 2024.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announces the decision, saying the groups share leadership, fundraising platforms, and links to other designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The designation makes it a criminal offense to knowingly provide funds or other property to Samidoun or Masar Badil, or to deal with property owned or controlled by the organizations. Canadian financial institutions must freeze their assets, which may be subject to seizure and forfeiture.

The US Treasury Department designated Masar Badil a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity earlier this year, also citing its ties to Samidoun.

Masar Badil came under additional scrutiny in Canada this month as it prepared to host an international conference in Toronto commemorating three years since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, B’nai Brith Canada says in a statement following the announcement.

“Listing Masar Badil as a terrorist entity is an important step towards protecting Canada’s democracy, but more must be done to prevent transnational terrorist organizations from abusing our country’s freedoms,” said Richard Robertson, B’nai Brith Canada’s director of Research and Advocacy.