Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul says he was “shocked” by US President Donald Trump’s intervention to have Jensen Huang reinstated as chief executive of AI tech giant Nvidia.

“It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as I know, if I’m personally looking back, I never saw and recognized such an intervention from the political side to a special company,” Wadephul says at a Berlin event in response to a question about Trump’s move.

The extraordinary reversal came after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The Nvidia CEO’s return was cheered by both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog of Israel, which Huang — a vocal advocate of Israeli tech — has called his company’s “second home.”

Nvidia is under scrutiny over whether it is complying with US restrictions on the export of its most advanced semiconductors to China and their use by Chinese tech firms.