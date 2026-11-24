In a searing rhetorical assault on the settler extremists routinely attacking Palestinians and their property in the West Bank, Supreme Court President Isaac Amit says the violence perpetrated by settler “militias” is a desecration of God’s name and poses a threat to Zionism itself.

Writing in response to “a most urgent” request for legal intervention from Palestinian residents of the village of Burqa in the central West Bank who have been routinely assaulted by settler extremists from nearby illegal settlement outposts, Amit also sharply questions whether the IDF and police are fulfilling their legal obligation to protect Palestinian civilians.

Amit further lambasts the rampant settler violence as dealing “a mortal blow to Jewish and universal values, and to the foundations of Zionism”; and harming Israel’s image as a state of the rule of law which was increasing the likelihood of the imposition of international sanctions.

“This is a systematic phenomenon involving rioters who invade the homes, villages, and orchards of Palestinian residents; brutally beat and injure the residents, steal and kill their livestock, set fire to poultry coops, destroy crops and trees, sever water and electricity lines, roam the courtyards and land of the Palestinian residents with an air of dominance and defiance, and harass them in various ways,” writes Amit in his decision, which was issued together with Supreme Court Justices Yael Willner and Ruth Ronen, who are also presiding over the case.

“In doing so, the rioters severely damage the State of Israel’s international image as a law-abiding nation—with all the implications this carries regarding the potential imposition of international sanctions—and it would be no exaggeration to say that their actions serve as fuel for antisemitism,” continues the Supreme Court president.

“The rioters are undermining the foundations of the Zionist vision—a vision of building, plowing, and planting—rather than one of uprooting, destruction, arson, and annihilation,” writes Amit.

“The actions of the rioters and looters constitute a desecration of God’s name in public—plain and simple,” he continues, and says the actions of the settler extremists “violate basic Jewish ethics,” citing an excerpt from the Talmud declaring all men to be created in the image of God.

“Anyone who hears of the rioters’ deeds cannot help but wonder about the source from which they drew their upbringing and the traditions of our ancestors,” Amit adds.

Noting that “it is not the task of the court” to instruct the security services how to act, he orders the defense minister, the commander of the IDF’s Central Command, other IDF officers, and the Israel police to update the court on steps they are taking to protect the residents of Burqa by December 3.