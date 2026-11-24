Likud faction chair MK Ofir Katz tells the Knesset Arrangements Committee that the party will not be submitting a candidate for the position of state comptroller, meaning former Supreme Court Justice Yosef Elron will now likely be elected to the post unchallenged, Hebrew media reports.

In an election in the Knesset plenum in June for the role, Elron was narrowly defeated in the second round of voting by Michael Rabello, a longtime adviser and lawyer to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The High Court of Justice annulled that vote, however, due to violations of the legal obligation to hold the election by secret ballot by at least six coalition MKs.

Despite the court ordering that a new vote to fill the position be held as soon as possible, then-Knesset speaker Amir Ohana refused to schedule a vote before the recent election.

Elron, who served on the Supreme Court from 2017 until his retirement in 2024, is considered a staunch conservative.