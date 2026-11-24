Lebanese media reported a series of Israeli strikes and blasts within the IDF’s southern Lebanon buffer zone on Tuesday morning.

Explosions were reported in the towns of Qabrikha, Touline, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Mayfadoun, and Kfar Tebnit.

The IDF did not immediately issue a comment on the activity.

The IDF regularly carries out strikes within the buffer zone, which runs some 10 kilometers (some six miles) deep into Lebanon. The army says the strikes are part of routine demolition activities of Hezbollah infrastructure or to “remove threats” to troops stationed in the area.

A lull of several weeks without strikes was broken earlier this month with an attack in Qabrikha. The IDF said it targeted two suspects who were “observing IDF troops,” and that the strike was carried out to “remove a threat” to the forces.

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Hezbollah, whose arsenal has long outstripped that of the national army, pulled Lebanon into the Israeli and American war with Iran on March 2 in support of its Iranian patrons, prompting massive Israeli airstrikes and a subsequent ground invasion of southern Lebanon. An agreement between Jerusalem and Beirut to halt the conflict was reached in June, though sporadic fighting has continued.

مراسل #الميادين: ????غارة إسرائيلية معادية استهدفت أطراف بلدة قبريخا Advertisement ????غارة إسرائيلية معادية استهدفت أطراف بلدة تولين#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/p65Os29XdH — الميادين لبنان – AL Mayadeen Lebanon (@mayadeenlebanon) November 24, 2026

The Shiite terror group has refused to comply with the deal, which calls for the IDF to withdraw from areas of southern Lebanon it holds in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army, starting with so-called pilot zones, under the condition that Hezbollah disarms. The Iran-backed terror organization has refused to do so despite heavy pressure from the country’s non-Shiite leaders and international actors.

Israel has said Beirut’s efforts to disarm the terror group were encouraging but insufficient, and that Hezbollah is rearming faster than it is being disarmed.