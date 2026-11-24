US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says US President Donald Trump is prepared to resume military action against Iran if diplomacy fails, while arguing that Hamas is holding up progress in Gaza and describing recent Israel-Lebanon talks as productive.

“The president has already demonstrated twice in the last year and a half that he is willing to use military action, and he’s made it very clear he’s willing to do it again,” Huckabee tells the Institute for National Security Studies. He says Trump would prefer a diplomatic solution, but insists that Iran must accept that it will not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, Huckabee blames the lack of progress in implementing Trump’s peace plan in Gaza on Hamas, saying the terror group has not begun to disarm despite agreeing to do so.

“They’ve not given up one bullet, one bomb, one rifle, one pistol, one rocket, nothing,” he says. He argues that international pressure should be directed at Hamas, not Israel, saying, “The real stall in the peace process is Hamas.”

On Lebanon, Huckabee says he took part in weeks of Washington negotiations involving the US, Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors. At one meeting, he says, the Lebanese and Israeli delegations asked to move their tables closer together.

“I said, ‘You know what? We’re getting somewhere. There’s real conversation going on here.'”

Huckabee says the talks made clear that Israel wants to leave Lebanon but cannot do so while Hezbollah still poses a threat. He says Israel would be ready to withdraw once the Lebanese Armed Forces can take control of the country’s security, and voices hope for eventual peace and cooperation between the two countries.