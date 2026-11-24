Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism are discussing a military draft framework for yeshiva students which would abolish enlistment quotas altogether and effectively preserve blanket exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men studying in yeshivas, according to Hebrew media reports.

The discussions are taking place as part of ongoing coalition negotiations between the parties, as Eisenkot seeks to secure ultra-Orthodox support for a government before his mandate to form one expires. If true, they would represent a significant concession by Eisenkot to the Haredi parties’ demands, without requiring their leaders to accept any binding enlistment targets or limits on exemptions.

Under the proposed framework, ultra-Orthodox rabbis would issue a call for those not studying to enlist, while oversight mechanisms would be strengthened to prevent fraudulent yeshiva enrollment, including through biometric identification at religious seminaries. Previous attempts to enforce such oversight have repeatedly failed.

The framework would also expand military service tracks tailored to ultra-Orthodox men. It remains unclear whether such sweeping exemptions, in the absence of binding enlistment targets, would withstand scrutiny by the High Court of Justice, which ruled in June 2024 that the government must begin drafting eligible Haredi men after their longstanding blanket exemptions expired.

Yashar declines to comment on the reports, while UTJ head Yaakov Asher says reports of progress in negotiations “do not reflect reality” and that “no decisions have been made, and any step will be taken solely at the instruction of our revered rabbis and leading Torah sages.”

The reports come after UTJ’s spiritual leaders rejected Eisenkot’s previous proposal, which would have limited exemptions for yeshiva students to the equivalent of three percent of each annual cohort. The rabbis have insisted that any conscription law contain no quotas.

Eisenkot and his bloc partners all campaigned on ending sweeping military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, though Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has since reversed his position, indicating he would accept a framework considerably more favorable to the Haredi parties, while blocking alternative paths to forming a government.