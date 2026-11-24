Iran’s currency plunges on the black market after Washington announced fresh sanctions, which the central bank governor said targeted a regular platform for registering transactions.

The US Treasury announced sanctions yesterday against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, alleged front companies and individuals said to be part of the country’s “shadow banking” network. It said the network was “overseen” by the central bank.

The US dollar is trading at around 2.82 million rials, up about five percent from around 2.68 million the day before, according to websites monitoring black market rates.

The euro also rises to around 3.07 million rials, up from 2.94 million yesterday, the websites say. Iranians use black market rates as the central bank rate is usually much lower.

Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati dismisses the sanctions, saying the US appeared to have “run out of targets” and had resorted to targeting a legitimate platform.

The sanctioned Iran Currency and Gold Exchange centre “is merely a platform for registering transactions” and “is there for everyone to see,” said Hemmati, according to Tasnim news agency.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it connects exporters earning foreign currency from overseas sales with importers seeking foreign currency to buy goods, facilitating tens of billions of dollars in trade annually.