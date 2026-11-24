Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Hamas confirms latest chief of internal security apparatus killed in IDF strike
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Hamas confirms the death of its latest chief of the terror group’s internal security apparatus in an Israeli strike in Gaza City a short while ago.
In a statement, Hamas’s interior ministry says Naim Abu Nahal, 50, the director-general of the internal security apparatus, was assassinated in an Israeli strike.
The IDF said it had struck a senior Hamas commander, with further details to be provided later.
Abu Nahal had replaced the previous chief of the internal security apparatus, Muein al-Arabid, who was captured by Israeli forces in Gaza City in September.
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