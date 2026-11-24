Hamas confirms the death of its latest chief of the terror group’s internal security apparatus in an Israeli strike in Gaza City a short while ago.

In a statement, Hamas’s interior ministry says Naim Abu Nahal, 50, the director-general of the internal security apparatus, was assassinated in an Israeli strike.

The IDF said it had struck a senior Hamas commander, with further details to be provided later.

Abu Nahal had replaced the previous chief of the internal security apparatus, Muein al-Arabid, who was captured by Israeli forces in Gaza City in September.