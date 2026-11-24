Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz confirm that the IDF struck and killed the latest chief of Hamas’s internal security apparatus in Gaza City a short while ago.

“The IDF has just eliminated Naim Abu Nahal, head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, after his predecessor in the position was captured by our forces in a daring operation three months ago,” they say in a joint statement.

Netanyahu and Katz say they commend the IDF and Shin Bet security agency for the operation, while adding that “no terrorist will be able to evade the long arm of the State of Israel.”

The security apparatus, according to the military, is a clandestine Hamas body responsible for security for top Hamas officials, communications between them, coordinating their meetings, and transporting them between emergency sites.

The mechanism is also responsible for producing intelligence assessments, “which assists the organization’s senior leadership in decision-making and in carrying out terror plots against the State of Israel,” the IDF has previously said.