Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Maritime agency: 3 vessels struck by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz yesterday, all crew accounted for
Three vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles yesterday as they sailed east through the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says.
All three vessels continued their journeys, and all crew members were accounted for, UKMTO says.
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