Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Gabriella Jacobs for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Magid discusses US special envoy Jared Kushner’s remarks in New York Magazine that Israel is heading toward “global-pariah status,” but that it could also potentially emerge from the Hamas-sparked Gaza war more secure and integrated in the region if it decides to shift its approach toward the Gaza Strip.

Magid delves into a warning from Josh Gruenbaum, senior adviser to the Board of Peace, that the US-controlled body overseeing the Gaza ceasefire will hand control of the enclave over to the UN if the Israeli government continues blocking the panel’s efforts to disarm Hamas and rehabilitate the territory.

Meanwhile, the Board of Peace’s top envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, is slated to travel to Russia and Japan later this month as the US-controlled body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire seeks additional support as reconstruction stalls.

After the break, Magid weighs in on Hakeem Jeffries, the New York Democratic congressman poised to become the speaker of the US House of Representatives next year, who said he plans to advance legislation imposing sanctions on violent Jewish settlers and Palestinian terror groups within his first 100 days on the job. Jeffries also said he would discuss two other bills: one that would impose broader sanctions on settlement expansion, and another that would prohibit some US arms sales to Israel.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Kushner: Israel facing fork in the road as it ‘trends’ toward ‘global-pariah status’

Board of Peace will give UN ‘the keys’ to Gaza if Israel won’t honor commitments, official warns

Board of Peace envoy to visit Russia and Japan, seeking new sources of support

Board of Peace delivers bleak update to Security Council on progress with Gaza rebuild

Israel says winter supplies delivered to Gaza amid flooding; Board of Peace says it must do more

Jeffries says he’ll push sanctions on violent settlers, discuss restricting arms sales

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Gabriella Jacobs and edited by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: