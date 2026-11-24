United Torah Judaism lawmakers are seeking approval from their spiritual leaders to formally open coalition negotiations with the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Channel 12 reports, after weeks of unofficial contacts between representatives of the parties.

The move would bring the talks into the open, as UTJ has said its rabbinic leaders will have to approve any decision on negotiations or a potential coalition agreement.

UTJ chairman Yaakov Asher said earlier today that reports of progress “do not reflect reality,” adding that “no decisions have been made, and any step will be taken solely at the instruction of our revered rabbis and leading Torah sages.”

The informal discussions are currently focused on a possible military draft framework that would abolish enlistment quotas altogether and effectively preserve blanket exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men studying in yeshivas, according to Hebrew media reports.

Eisenkot and his bloc partners all campaigned on ending sweeping military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, though Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has since softened his position, indicating he would accept a framework considerably closer to the Haredi parties’ position; he has also blocked alternative paths to forming a government.