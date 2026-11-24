Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has transformed the territory into a “toxic wasteland” and created a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe through the “excessive use of explosive weapons,” according to a report published Monday by the humanitarian and development organization Oxfam.

Residues of explosives, heavy metals, asbestos fibers, silica dust from broken concrete, persistent organic pollutants, and pathogens are among the many contaminants threatening Gazans’ health, the study said.

Working with the Conflict and Environment Observatory, a research group that tracks the environmental effects of war, the charity used satellite imagery, remote sensing and databases of geolocated conflict incidents to map where pollution is most likely. The researchers estimate that Israeli ground operations affected about 283 square kilometers (109 square miles), or 78 percent, of Gaza’s 365 square kilometers (140 square miles) of land.

Warning that reconstruction talks are advancing without any on-the-ground assessment of the pollution, the study identified at least one potential source of contamination across more than 99% of the enclave. It found the highest levels of potential pollution in Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia, and along the Salah al-Din Road, which is the main north-south highway.

The report noted that many munitions did not explode and lie buried in rubble, soil and farmland. It stressed that they can explode during clearing and, as their casings corrode, leak chemicals and metals into soil and groundwater.

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Oxfam said about 85% of Gaza’s water infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed and that tests of wells in July 2026 found fecal bacteria in nearly 10 times the share of wells reported in 2021. The report said all sewage treatment plants were destroyed, so raw sewage flows into streambeds and the Mediterranean Sea.

Fires and collapsed buildings also release particles that settle on rubble and are stirred up again by wind, vehicles and debris clearance, while farming and fishing have been devastated, according to the study. Oxfam’s analysis suggested clay-rich soils (which are less permeable than sand) near Beit Hanoun, at Wadi Gaza and northeast of Khan Younis were likely to hold pollutants longer. If food production recovers, people could eat contaminated produce, the study warned.

The report said the health risks of air, water and soil pollution are long-term and could cause a rise in chronic lung disease, cancer, heart disease, kidney and liver damage, neurological harm and hormone disruption, with extra danger for pregnant women and young children. Because laboratories and monitoring systems were destroyed and testing equipment is restricted, much of this harm may go undetected for years, it warned, adding that debris-clearing workers face particular exposure to asbestos and silica.

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Oxfam proposed a five-stage recovery framework in which exposure reduction would start immediately and safeguards would tighten as projects become more permanent. The report called for Israel to lift restrictions on the entry to Gaza of aid, assessment teams and materials such as laboratory equipment and water-treatment supplies. It said Israel must disclose the types, quantities and locations of munitions used, and that the United Nations Environment Program should support a full, independent, field-based assessment of the Strip.

Israel restricts thousands of items that can serve both civilian and military purposes, saying they can be repurposed by Hamas to rebuild tunnels, manufacture rockets, or construct military fortifications — which the terror group has done in the past.

It has said proper reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Strip can only start when Hamas disarms, which it has so far refused to do.