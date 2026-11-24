A Jewish woman says she was assaulted over the weekend when she confronted two young women trying to erase the word “Israel” from a sculpture of the globe outside a London theater.

According the UK’s Jewish News, the woman was with her two young children and had exited a performance when they came across the sculpture outside the London School of Economics.

When she confronted the women who were removing the sticker with the word “Israel” on it, apparently a fix for previous vandalism of the sculpture, she says she was called a “bitch” and a “pedo,” at which point she began to film the confrontation with her phone.

The women who allegedly carried out the vandalism also appear to be with their children, and were holding theater programs.

The Jewish woman says that one of the women then struck the phone, tearing off her thumbnail. The footage shows the Jewish woman being called a “pedo” but not the alleged physical altercation.

This weekend, as a Jewish mother and her daughters were leaving the Peacock Theatre at the London School of Economics, one of the daughters excitedly found Jerusalem on a sculptured map of the world nearby. When she brought her mother over to show her, in the midst of other… pic.twitter.com/vVIm5UQ1OA — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) November 23, 2026