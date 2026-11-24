Likud faction chair MK Ofir Katz told the Knesset Arrangements Committee on Tuesday that the party will not be submitting a candidate for the position of state comptroller, leaving the opposition’s pick, former Supreme Court justice Yosef Elron, unchallenged for the post.

A previous attempt earlier this year by the Knesset to install a comptroller was blighted by voting irregularities from coalition lawmakers — whose candidate narrowly defeated Elron — and led to disqualification of the parliamentary vote.

The position has been vacant since former comptroller Matanyahu Englman’s term expired on July 5.

Last week, the parties in the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot announced that they would nominate Elron again for state comptroller.

Katz made the announcement during a Knesset Arrangements Committee meeting, which unanimously approved holding a new vote. The date of the vote will be agreed upon by Knesset faction chairs, though the Ynet outlet said it will likely be early next week.

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The committee also established measures to safeguard the secrecy of the ballot, including prohibiting lawmakers from bringing their phones into the voting booth, photographing or displaying their ballots, or marking or folding them, following violations during the previous vote.

Elron previously ran for the position in June, defeating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s longtime lawyer and adviser Michael Rabello by 60 votes to 57 in the first round of Knesset voting, despite Netanyahu’s coalition holding a parliamentary majority at the time. The result indicated that some coalition lawmakers had crossed party lines to back the retired justice.

However, Elron fell one vote short of the 61 needed to secure his appointment, triggering a second round of voting in which Rabello emerged victorious.

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The High Court subsequently annulled Rabello’s election after at least six coalition lawmakers violated the law mandating a secret ballot by filming or openly displaying their votes, reportedly to prove to party leaders that they had voted for Rabello.

The court ordered the Knesset to hold a new vote promptly, but Netanyahu’s coalition declined to do so before the October 27 election, leaving the independent watchdog position vacant.

Then-Knesset speaker Amir Ohana refused to schedule a vote before the election. In one of its first orders of business after the new parliament was formed, and amid ongoing negotiations to form a new government, Eisenkot’s bloc called a vote to install Yashar’s Matan Kahana as the new Knesset speaker, giving it control over the Knesset schedule.

Rabello formally withdrew his candidacy earlier this month after the pro-Netanyahu bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the election and Eisenkot was subsequently selected to have first go at forming a new government.

Elron, who served on the Supreme Court from 2017 until his retirement in 2024, is considered a staunch conservative.

The state comptroller serves as an independent watchdog, auditing government ministries and agencies to assess their adherence to the law, efficiency, and proper functioning.

The prolonged vacancy has had practical consequences. In August, it was reported that 10 government employees who had submitted complaints to the State Comptroller’s Office about alleged corruption in government ministries and agencies since the previous state comptroller left office had been refused protection under whistleblower laws, which only a serving state comptroller has the authority to grant.