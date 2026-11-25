The Knesset votes 63-45 against a bill sponsored by far-right Otzma Yehudit lawmakers to restrict the use of loudspeakers at mosques for the Muslim call to prayer. Parties in Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc vote against the legislation, while most Haredi lawmakers are absent from the vote, having opposed previous versions of the so-called muezzin bill over the past decade.

Long championed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right party, the bill would have required mosques to obtain a permit from the environmental protection minister to operate loudspeakers, authorize police to shut down the systems and confiscate equipment, and impose fines of up to NIS 50,000 for violations.

Arab lawmakers have denounced the bill as an attempt to persecute the country’s Muslim minority by a minister they regard as openly hostile toward the community.

In a statement following the vote, Otzma Yehudit accuses the parties that opposed the bill of “joining forces with terror supporters,” referring to the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List parties. It singles out Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman for hypocrisy, given his party’s support for identical legislation in the previous Knesset.

During the heated debate preceding the vote, Ben Gvir is ordered to leave the plenum after calling Deputy Knesset Speaker Eitan Ginzburg, a B’Yachad MK, an “idiot” for intervening in a shouting match during which the minister yelled at Arab lawmakers: “You get out, your families get out, terror supporters get out.”