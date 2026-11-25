Following the flogging of a prominent female singer by Iranian authorities, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posts what could be understood as a criticism of the move.

“The prophet of Islam was a champion in the fight against violence against women,” he writes on X. “He stood against discrimination and restored women’s dignity.”

“The flourishing of women is a source of pride for Islamic Iran, and today all laws and measures must likewise be directed toward securing the rights, safety, and development of the women and men of Islamic Iran,” says Pezeshkian.

Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, was sentenced in June to 74 lashes along with four musicians and four members of her crew for a concert posted online in December 2024.

The performance featured Ahmadi singing powerful, mournful songs to an empty audience, on a dimly lit stage adorned solely with a large Persian carpet in the grounds of a traditional caravanserai complex.

“The sentence of 74 lashes imposed on Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of the production team behind her concert video was carried out today (Monday),” said lawyer Mostafa Nili, as quoted by ISNA news agency.

Increasing numbers of Iranian women are appearing without hijabs, especially since protests erupted following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini in September 2022. She had been arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.