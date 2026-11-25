The Central Elections Committee has found only five of the 800 election fraud complaints filed by the Likud party warrant further investigation, according to a Tuesday report.

Investigations into the complaints found some were sent in multiple times by different parties, while in other cases, the same incidents were reported to authorities from multiple different perspectives, senior officials with knowledge of the details told Channel 12 news.

“These are fabricated complaints, and the Likud is recycling them. This is about delegitimization and a desire to harm the election results,” the officials said, adding that there were fewer complaints filed during the recent elections than in past elections.

Other law enforcement officials told the television network that only isolated electoral fraud incidents occurred during the election.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other coalition members have claimed that the October 27 election was “stolen” by Arab parties, citing allegations of bribery, intimidation, forgery, and other irregularities following record Arab turnout that helped deprive the premier’s bloc of its parliamentary majority.

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On and after election day itself, allegations were made that activists from the majority-Arab Ra’am party engaged in a scheme to give financial inducements to voters in return for voting for Ra’am. The three suspects arrested in the case have all been released from custody, and the case now appears likely to be closed without charges.

The Central Elections Committee said last week that the Shin Bet investigation into allegations of vote-buying in the Arab community has found no evidence of bribes being paid to voters on a scale that could affect the results of the vote.

Earlier in the month, CEC chairman Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg said that information provided so far regarding suspicions of foreign interference in the recent election had not yielded evidence of wrongdoing, and that such evidence may not ever be found.