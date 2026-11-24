Israeli official says Netanyahu spoke with Kushner, day after ‘global pariah’ warning
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US special envoy discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza during a phone call on Tuesday, an Israeli official tells Hebrew media.
Netanyahu and Kushner agreed to continue working together on Gaza-related issues, the Israeli official adds.
The call comes a day after an interview was published in which Kushner warned that Israel is trending toward becoming a “global pariah” if it doesn’t change its approach to Gaza.
Kushner is the architect of the Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the fragile Gaza truce.
The US-controlled body has intensified its rhetoric in recent days against Israel, accusing Netanyahu’s government of blocking the board from implementing its plan to disarm Hamas.
Kushner has also served as a top US negotiator on Iran issues.
The Times of Israel Community.