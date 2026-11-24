Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Saudi-led coalition issues evacuation warning for Yemen’s Hodeida port, in sign of potential strike
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has issued an evacuation warning for Yemen’s Hodeida port, according to a post by the coalition on X, signaling a potential strike on the area.
Hodeidah is the main port bringing food and other supplies into Houthi-controlled northern Yemen.
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