An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Tuesday killed Naim Abu Nahal, the latest chief of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, according to both Israel and the terror group, as Palestinian media reported six other people killed in separate attacks in the Strip’s south and center.

According to Palestinian media, an overnight strike hit near a police station in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, killing three people and wounding five. Hamas’s interior ministry later said two of the people killed were police officers.

A second strike Tuesday morning in the central Strip’s Wadi Gaza area reportedly killed a 12-year-old boy and two men in their 20s.

The Israel Defense Forces said it struck terror operatives in both areas, without providing further details.

Abu Nahal, the slain security chief, was killed around noon in an airstrike on western Gaza City that reportedly also wounded several other people. The IDF later published footage of the strike hitting Abu Nahal as he walked in the street.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Abu Nahal became Hamas’s internal security chief in September, after his predecessor Muein al-Arabid was captured by Israeli forces in Gaza City. The IDF and Shin Bet said Abu Nahal was advancing attack plans.

Hamas’s interior ministry confirmed shortly after the strike that Abu Nahal had been assassinated and accused Israel of seeking to “foment chaos and a breakdown of security” in Gaza.

The statement gave his title as “director general of the internal security apparatus” and his age as 50, and said the assassination followed “harsh blows” the apparatus had dealt to Israeli-backed Gazan militiamen opposed to Hamas.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz also confirmed in a joint statement soon afterward that Israel had killed Abu Nahal, nearly three months after the IDF captured his predecessor in a “daring operation.”

Netanyahu and Katz commended the IDF and Shin Bet security agency for the operation, adding that “no terrorist will be able to evade the long arm of the State of Israel.”

According to the Israeli military, the Hamas security apparatus is a clandestine body responsible for guarding top Hamas officials, facilitating their communication, coordinating their meetings and transporting them between emergency sites.

The apparatus is also responsible for producing intelligence assessments “that assist the organization’s senior leadership in decision-making and in carrying out terror plots against the State of Israel,” the IDF has previously said.

In a joint statement after the assassination Tuesday, the IDF and Shin Bet said Abu Nahal had held several senior roles in Hamas’s internal security apparatus, including deputy director.

“Abu Nahal was a senior figure with extensive experience in the organization and served as a significant source of knowledge,” the statement said, adding that his killing “deals a blow to the apparatus’s management capabilities.”

Advertisement

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את ראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של ארגון הטרור חמאס מוקדם יותר היום, פיקוד הדרום ושב"כ בהכוונה מודיעינית של אמ"ן תקפו וחיסלו את המחבל נעים מחמד עאשור אבו נחל אשר שימש כראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של ארגון הטרור חמאס. אבו נחל שימש במגוון תפקידים בכירים במנגנון ביטחון… pic.twitter.com/Cc0WZ1sfUN — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 24, 2026

Abu Nahal was recently advancing attacks on Israeli troops and civilians and acting to restore Hamas’s capabilities “while systematically violating the ceasefire” signed in October 2025, according to the statement.

“The terrorist was eliminated in an aerial strike to remove the threat he posed,” the statement said.

The US-backed Gaza ceasefire deal halted major fighting in the shattered territory but did not completely end IDF strikes, which the IDF says aim to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza terrorists. Gaza remains bisected into Israeli- and Hamas-controlled areas.

More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials.

Advertisement

The war was sparked on October 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

Israel has killed over 74,200 people in Gaza since the October 7 attack, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry, which does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

The Israeli military believes that Hamas’s overall toll is largely accurate, with IDF officials estimating that two to three civilians were killed for every dead terror operative. The IDF says it has killed over 24,000 combatants in Gaza and another 1,600 terrorists inside Israel during the October 7 onslaught.

Israel has said it seeks to minimize civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.

Israel’s own toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and in military operations along the border with the Strip stands at 479.

Agencies and Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.