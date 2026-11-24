Defense Minister Israel Katz says he is seeking to censor an investigative report set to be aired tomorrow by the Kan public broadcaster on the military’s use of human shields during the war in the Gaza Strip.

It has been previously reported that at the start of the Gaza war, it was commonplace for detained Palestinians to be sent to search buildings and tunnels in Gaza before troops did, despite the military saying the practice is prohibited. The IDF has confirmed launching criminal probes into such cases.

In a statement, Katz says he sent a letter to Chief Military Censor Brig. Gen. Netanel Kula, demanding that he prevent the Kan report on the military’s so-called “mosquito protocol” from being aired.

Katz claims the report could “expose operational methods used by IDF troops” — despite the practice having been widely reported already — as well as “damage the good name of soldiers and commanders, and even expose them to legal risks in the international arena.”

In his letter, Katz demands the censor “act urgently to prevent this defamatory and serious broadcast.”

Under the law, all news reports — in both traditional and social media — dealing with national security and related issues must be approved by the military censor before publication.

It is highly unlikely that Kan did not submit the investigative report for the censor’s approval before releasing promotional clips ahead of tomorrow night’s broadcast.

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman of the opposition also calls on Kan to pull the report, saying it will be used “to spread blood libels against IDF soldiers.”