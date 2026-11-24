Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Iran threatens to ‘shift the geographical scope’ of current conflict
Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterates that Tehran will not negotiate with the US “until Iran’s seven conditions are met,” according to Iranian state television.
Iranian authorities haven’t publicly stated what those conditions are, but Iranian state media have said they include the lifting of sanctions, the ending of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and the release of seized Iranian assets.
He also warns that Iran will “shift the geographical scope of the conflict should the enemy make a mistake.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Report: UTJ lawmakers seek rabbis’ approval to formally open coalition talks with Eisenkot bloc
- Jewish woman says she was assaulted in London after confronting women scratching ‘Israel’ label from globe sculpture
- IDF, Shin Bet confirm Hamas’s latest internal security apparatus chief killed in Gaza strike
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