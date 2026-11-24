Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi moves to put Kurdistan’s border crossings and several oil fields under federal control in an effort to curb oil-smuggling, a step likely to sour relations with the autonomous region.

The premier, who has vowed to fight rampant corruption in Iraq, has been cracking down on the illicit oil trade, arresting officials and challenging an Iran-backed armed group after smuggling was uncovered in its stronghold near Baghdad.

Earlier this month, Zaidi sent an investigation committee to northern Iraq.

Based on its findings, Zaidi’s spokesperson Sabah al-Numan says today that “the Border Ports Commission shall assume control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region.”

He adds that Zaidi directed the oil ministry “to manage all oil fields” that are under Kurdish “security authority” despite lying outside the Kurdistan Region, in the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Salaheddine and Nineveh.

Zaidi also orders the Kurdistan government not to approve oil exports except through the federal oil ministry.