Knesset legal adviser Sagit Afik says that calling a fellow lawmaker a “terror supporter” is not prohibited as a one-off statement, the Knesset spokesperson’s office says, following the repeated use of the label by government lawmakers against Arab MKs.

During an internal briefing for the Knesset’s newly elected deputy speakers on their roles, Afik says that while the term in itself is not prohibited, “the systematic repetition of the term ‘terror supporter,’ alongside other insults, is in fact prohibited humiliation and denigration.”

Afik distinguishes the term from “terrorist” and “militant,” which the Knesset Ethics Committee has ruled are prohibited when used against fellow MKs.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies have repeatedly labeled Arab-majority parties terror supporters since the coalition lost its majority in last month’s election.

With the pro-Netanyahu bloc lacking a viable path to form a government, it has sought to delegitimize the Arab parties as Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc works to assemble a coalition that may rely on their parliamentary support.