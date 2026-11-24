Four ultra-Orthodox men were convicted on Tuesday for their role in a violent disturbance outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg in June.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court convicted Nachman Platnik, Avraham Fried, Gershon Hanun, and Shimon Tepp in a plea bargain on charges of rioting, while Platnik and Fried were also convicted of trespassing with intent to commit a crime.

On June 3, over 100 ultra-Orthodox men traveled to the West Bank settlement of Alon Shvut to protest outside Sohlberg’s home against his rulings ordering the government to take steps to impose economic sanctions on ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers, and enforce unheeded draft orders.

During the ensuing riot, the windows of Sohlberg’s home were smashed, stones were thrown at the house, his car and other property were damaged, and some of the rioters tried to break into the house.

According to the indictment, prosecutors don’t know who led the attack.

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Some of Sohlberg’s neighbors mistook the violent protest for a terror attack and took shelter in safe rooms, the indictment said. One neighbor was assaulted, and a police patrol car that arrived at the scene had to leave due to the threat from the mob.

The maximum sentence for both rioting and trespassing with intent to commit a crime is two years in prison.

“Law enforcement authorities view any attempt to exert pressure on a Supreme Court justice through violent rioting in the vicinity of his home with the utmost gravity,” Ariel Iluz, an attorney in the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office, said following the conviction.

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Police initially arrested 65 suspects who had boarded a bus to flee the scene of the riot, and brought 62 for remand hearings in court.

Extremist Haredim regularly hold rowdy protests against efforts to penalize their failure to perform mandatory military service.

However, the violent protest at Sohlberg’s home, with reported intent to harm him, sparked warnings that the assault constituted an attack on the judiciary and on democracy, and raised fears for the safety of other judicial officials.

The High Court of Justice has repeatedly pressed the government to enforce Haredi enlistment after its 2024 ruling that there was no legal basis for blanket exemptions from the draft for yeshiva students. Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces has repeatedly warned of an urgent manpower shortage amid the regional war that began with the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023.

The issue was key in the election, with opposition parties vowing to pass legislation to draft the Haredim and the ultra-Orthodox parties threatening to not rejoin the coalition unless a law is passed to preserve the exemptions.

Ultimately, the election results were inconclusive, with neither a bloc led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor an opposition bloc seeking to oust him having a decisive path to a majority in the Knesset.