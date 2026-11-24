Russian authorities said Tuesday that they had recently thwarted an Islamist terror attack against a synagogue in the city of Kislovodsk in southern Russia.

According to the state-run TASS news agency, Russia’s Federal Security Service prevented an attack on worshipers at a “prominent Jewish institution” last Thursday.

The FSB said it arrested a suspect, a Russian national born in 2004 who expressed interest in leaving for Syria after carrying out the attack.

He was arrested while carrying a 3.5-kilogram explosive device, TASS cited the FSB as saying.

A search of his home turned up bomb parts as well as correspondence with an international terrorist organization, the report added.

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The report did not specify which terror group the suspect corresponded with.

FSB has detained a Russian citizen preparing a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Stavropol Region’s Kislovodsk in southern Russia, the press office reported:https://t.co/I5I3T0xFAo Video: Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia/TASS pic.twitter.com/M9JlAZcl5X Advertisement — TASS (@tassagency_en) November 24, 2026

“It was established that the perpetrator had adopted a radical ideology and, under the supervision of a foreign handler, swore allegiance to the leader of the territorial structure,” the FSB said, according to the Russian Interfax news agency.

“In preparation for the crime, the suspect conducted reconnaissance of the area, determined the time of greatest public gathering, and independently manufactured an explosive device,” it added.

The FSB has launched a criminal investigation into the alleged bomb plot, it said.

Over the past several years, Europe has seen a string of attacks, largely targeting Jewish and Israeli institutions, including synagogues and Jewish schools, which European authorities have blamed on Iran.

Tehran is believed to have boosted efforts to harm Jewish and Israeli targets around the world since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran in late February, and several governments have said that they have foiled attempted attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in their countries.

Russia, which is home to at least 150,000 Jews, has not seen as many attempted attacks in recent years.