A federal court in New York indicts a suspect for an alleged $36 million scam targeting members of the Orthodox Jewish community.
It wasn’t clear whether the suspect, Jason Doni Schlessel, is Jewish.
The indictment states that he targeted “friends,” “fellow volunteers” from the Hatzolah emergency medical service and “other members of the Orthodox Jewish community.”
Schlessel, 32, allegedly exploited the COVID pandemic crisis in a “Ponzi-like scheme” from 2020 to 2022, the Department of Justice says.
He allegedly raised $36.7 million from at least 47 victims for nonexistent medical supply orders, and formed sham shell companies, saying that he bought and resold medical supplies, and solicited investments from his victims.
Instead of repaying investors with profits from the nonexistent medical supply sales, he used new investments to pay off prior investors, while diverting millions to gambling and other personal uses, the Department of Justice says.
He allegedly created fake invoices and purchase orders, and falsified bank records to fool investors.
Schlessel, from West Hempstead, is charged with wire fraud and other charges and faces decades in prison.
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