Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Russia says it thwarted Islamist terror attack against synagogue
Russian authorities say they thwarted an Islamist terror attack against a synagogue in the city of Kislovodsk in southern Russia.
According to the state-run TASS news agency, Russia’s Federal Security Service prevented an attack on worshippers at a “prominent Jewish institution” this past Thursday.
The FSB says the suspect who was arrested is a Russian national born in 2004 who expressed interest in leaving for Syria after carrying out the attack.
He was arrested while carrying a 3.5-kilogram explosive device, TASS reports the FSB as saying, and a search of his home turned up bomb parts as well as correspondence with a international terrorist organization.
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