Russian authorities say they thwarted an Islamist terror attack against a synagogue in the city of Kislovodsk in southern Russia.

According to the state-run TASS news agency, Russia’s Federal Security Service prevented an attack on worshippers at a “prominent Jewish institution” this past Thursday.

The FSB says the suspect who was arrested is a Russian national born in 2004 who expressed interest in leaving for Syria after carrying out the attack.

He was arrested while carrying a 3.5-kilogram explosive device, TASS reports the FSB as saying, and a search of his home turned up bomb parts as well as correspondence with a international terrorist organization.