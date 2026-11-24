The Shin Bet has criticized Defense Minister Israel Katz for refusing to authorize administrative detention for Jewish extremists suspected of violent attacks in the West Bank, Channel 12 reports.

Katz has insisted that settler violence in the West Bank should be handled by the Israel Police, not the army. He has said the IDF is neither required nor equipped to enforce civil law on Israeli residents, and that police will be reinforced to take on that responsibility.

While the Channel 12 report suggests the Shin Bet as an agency supports reinstating administrative detention orders against settler extremists, it doesn’t specify whether its director David Zini — who has long opposed the practice — is on board as well.

The Shin Bet is preparing to significantly expand the use of orders barring suspected extremists from certain areas of the West Bank, with 36 people currently subject to them, Channel 12 reports. The orders are based on intelligence that cannot be presented as evidence in court, the network says, without providing details on the nature of the evidence.

Security officials tell Channel 12 that the main challenge is gathering enough intelligence to thwart attacks before they occur. Since the start of the year, police, with Shin Bet assistance, have arrested 220 people suspected of involvement in attacks against Palestinians, but indictments have been filed against only 27, Channel 12 reports.

The network also cites harsh criticism within the security establishment of the justice system for releasing suspects.

Officials have reportedly proposed a joint command involving the Shin Bet, the IDF and police to tackle the rise in settler violence. A plan is said to have been drawn up and presented to Katz, but its implementation has stalled pending a decision by the Likud minister.