The US ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, praises and meets with the Qatari ambassador, who has a history of antisemitism.

The US mission posts a photo of its envoy, Todd Steggerda, meeting with Qatar’s Hend Al-Muftah.

“Ambassador Steggerda reaffirmed our strong bilateral ties, commitment to UN reform, and peace facilitation efforts,” the US mission in Geneva says in a statement. “He expressed appreciation for Dr. Al-Muftah’s leadership in Geneva for the past four years.”

Good meeting between Ambassador Steggerda and Qatari Ambassador Dr. Al-Muftah. Ambassador Steggerda reaffirmed our strong bilateral ties, commitment to UN reform, and peace facilitation efforts. He expressed appreciation for Dr. Al-Muftah’s leadership in Geneva for the past four… pic.twitter.com/uslQLwCx4p — U.S. Mission Geneva (@usmissiongeneva) November 24, 2026

Al-Mufta attempted to become chair of a UN human rights forum in 2022, but lost the bid after her past antisemitism and homophobic comments surfaced.

In dozens of discriminatory and conspiratorial social media posts between 2011 and 2021, al-Mufta blamed Israel for 9/11, called Jews “our enemies,” and called gay people “disgusting.”

The US State Department documented al-Mufta’s antisemitism and homophobia in a 2023 report.