Mahdi Tunsi, the Palestinian left-wing student activist detained at his Hebrew University dormitory on November 8 for alleged terrorist conspiracy, will remain in Megiddo Prison after the Jerusalem District Court failed to rule on a Shin Bet demand for six months of administrative detention.

Tunsi, a 22-year-old criminology and sociology student who is active in several Israeli-Palestinian organizations, is a resident of East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood and was living at the Mount Scopus dormitories. He does not hold Israeli citizenship.

During the closed-door hearing, dozens of people protested outside the courthouse in support of the 22-year-old and against administrative detention, where Israeli forces can hold Palestinian security suspects in custody for months on end without indictment or trial.

Diplomats, Hebrew University representatives and lawmakers from the Arab-majority Joint List party were not let into Tunsi’s hearing, according to Zo HaDerekh, an outlet affiliated with Joint List’s binational communist faction Hadash, in which Tunsi is active.

???? כאן מחוץ לבית המשפט המחוזי בירושלים. הדיון בעניינו של מהדי תונסי עוד לא התחיל, ומאות מפגינים כבר פה, דורשים לשחרר אותו. ח״כ עופר כסיף יצא להגיד לנו כמה מילים לפני שהוא חוזר לאולם. בינתיים מכוניות עוברות והנהגים צופרים לאות תמיכה. מרגש . שחררו את מהדי! pic.twitter.com/20RMoid1KP — Roni (@Ron198413) November 24, 2026

A person who was at the courthouse tells The Times of Israel that press were not let into the courtroom except briefly to take pictures of Tunsi, who appeared via video link. His long hair and beard were buzzed in custody and he appeared without his glasses. The court had ordered the Israel Prison Service at Tunsi’s last hearing, on Thursday to give him his glasses.

His attorney, Nasser Odeh, has previously said the officers who arrested Tunsi refused to let him take his glasses. A friend of Tunsi’s told The Times of Israel last week that Tunsi “doesn’t really see” without glasses.

Odeh tells protesters outside the courthouse that a gag order has been placed on the substance of the allegations.

“I can’t share what happened in the hearing, but we’re convinced this arrest is political,” Odeh says. He adds that a final decision on the Shin Bet request is expected within days, and he believes it is likely to be upheld.

Tunsi’s case was first heard in a regular criminal proceeding at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on November 9, the day after his arrest. The court at the time let police keep him in custody until November 12, rather than the seven-day remand requested by police.

Zo HaDerekh cites Odeh as saying Defense Minister Israel Katz, on the Shin Bet’s recommendation, signed an administrative detention order against Tunsi on November 11, the day before Tunsi was slated for release.