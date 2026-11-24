Officials in the Trump administration have reportedly considered targeted assassinations of Iran’s leaders.

According to NBC News, citing a US official and another person familiar with the discussions, some in the administration believe that such a move could bring an end to the war.

Those opposed to such operations believe it would put US officials in greater danger of retaliation from Tehran.

The two sources say that such an option has always been on the table, but has “been under renewed discussion in recent weeks” amid deliberations by US President Donald Trump about the future of the war.

An Israeli strike in February of this year killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sparking months of unresolved fighting.