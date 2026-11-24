Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Saudi civil defense says 11 injured in Houthi attack on Riyadh financial district
Saudi Arabia’s civil defense says 11 people were injured during an attack today by Houthi fighters that hit a tower in Riyadh’s financial district, according to state media.
“A civil defense spokesman said on Tuesday that emergency services had responded to an incident in which a tower in Riyadh’s financial district was targeted in a terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia,” reads a report by the Saudi Press Agency, adding: “The attack resulted in 11 people being injured.”
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