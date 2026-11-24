Yemen’s armed forces say Houthi fighters are ready to attack the government stronghold of Aden and are just 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the city.

“Yes, Houthi forces are about 60 km from the city. We take that seriously, and we are ready for it,” says military spokesman Col. Majid al-Nuzaili during a briefing, adding: “They are now ready to attack. We have made our preparations to defend Aden.”