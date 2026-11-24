The bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot is considering forming a short-lived minority government to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after which it would call a repeat election if other factions do not join, Channel 12 reports, citing political sources.

Under one proposal discussed within the bloc, the government would include only five or six senior ministers overseeing urgent portfolios such as foreign affairs, defense, finance, national security and justice.

It would then quickly seek to expand its support from a position of strength. If no additional factions agree to join and form a majority government, it would dissolve the Knesset and call a fresh election.

The reported plan would allow the bloc to claim it had fulfilled its pledge to replace Netanyahu without relying permanently on outside support from the Joint List.

Senior officials within the bloc confirm to Channel 12 that the option is being considered, but say it is one of several frameworks under discussion.

The proposal is being weighed alongside the bloc’s ongoing talks with United Torah Judaism over a possible Haredi draft framework and with Likud, where significant gaps remain, particularly over who would lead a proposed unity government and the Eisenkot-led bloc’s push to repeal the judicial overhaul passed under Netanyahu.