Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu called Arabs “barbarians” and “ignorant camel-riders” during a Knesset discussion on violence in Arab society late Monday night.

“Steve Jobs was an adopted son, his biological father was Syrian. Instead of growing up barbaric like you, he founded Apple. Because it’s not genetic, it’s not race, it’s education,” Eliyahu said in remarks in the Knesset plenum, apparently directed at the Arab lawmakers who were present.

“You need to be educated, not only in Israel but everywhere around the world. You destroyed the Twin Towers. You are destroying Europe,” said Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party and a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s outgoing government.

“If you don’t change, your children will die. And it’s not because of us, it’s because of you,” he said. “You kill over family honor, you act like savages.”

When he was interrupted by the Arab lawmakers shouting that he was racist, he responded: “Let me suggest something to you. Go and learn something.”

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Eliyahu further said that Arabs should study the Torah instead of being “ignorant camel-riders,” and learn the “ways of Judaism and the Western world.”

"ברברים, צריך לחנך אתכם, הרסתם את בנייני התאומים. אם לא תשתנו הילדים שלכם ימותו. אתם רוצחים על כבוד המשפחה, נוהגים כמו פראים. בורים רוכבי גמלים". השר עמיחי אליהו הלילה בדיון על האלימות בחברה הערבית: pic.twitter.com/2cXVVrJnDH Advertisement — יהודה שלזינגר (@judash0) November 24, 2026

Eliyahu told the Arab lawmakers present that “each time you started wars with us or attacked us,” Israel retaliated “tenfold” and “that’s what will happen in the future.”

Eliyahu, an observant Jew and grandson of former Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel Mordechai Eliyahu, is known for his inflammatory remarks. In November 2023, he sparked international outrage by claiming that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip was “an option” — a statement that Netanyahu later called “detached from reality.”

That statement was later cited by South Africa in a motion accusing Israel of genocide before the International Court of Justice, whereupon Eliyahu boasted that “even in The Hague they know my position.”

He has also repeatedly called for Israeli occupation, annexation and resettlement of the Strip, said Israel was pushing to “wipe out” Gaza and make it Jewish, and said Israel should “starve” Gazans and bomb humanitarian aid.

He has also broken into an IDF detention facility in protest of the prosecution of troops accused of abusing a Palestinian prisoner, shared a social media post appearing to advocate the reoccupation of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, blamed deadly terror attacks abroad on left-wing Israeli politicians, and blamed the October 7 killings and abductions on the IDF’s point man in hostage negotiations.

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Eliyahu’s Monday diatribe was also not the first time that a minister in Netanyahu’s government has called Arabs “camel-riders.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made similar comments about Saudi Arabia during a discussion on a potential normalization agreement with the Gulf kingdom.

“If Saudi Arabia tells us ‘normalization in exchange for a Palestinian state,’ friends — no thank you. Keep riding camels in the desert in Saudi Arabia,” said Smotrich, who was later forced to apologize due to the backlash.

Knesset legal adviser permits calling MKs ‘terror supporters’

In the wake of last month’s election, which saw Arab-led parties win a record 19 seats, several coalition lawmakers have repeatedly declared that Arab parties and lawmakers are “terror supporters,” a term that some lawmakers sought to ban in Knesset as incitement.

But on Tuesday, Knesset legal adviser Sagit Afik said that the term is not prohibited as a one-off statement directed at fellow lawmakers, though “the systematic repeating of the term ‘terror supporter,’ alongside other insults, is in fact prohibited humiliation and denigration.”

Afik distinguished the term from “terrorist” and “militant,” which the Knesset Ethics Committee has ruled are prohibited when used against fellow MKs.

Alongside the heated rhetoric in the Knesset, an uptick in anti-Arab sentiment has been noted in Israeli media, according to multiple watchdogs, leading some Arab lawmakers and community leaders to voice concern about potential violence against Arabs.