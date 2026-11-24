US Rep. Brad Schneider, one of the most vocal Israel supporters in Congress, dismisses Israeli condemnations of the latest settler attacks on Palestinians, demanding action against perpetrators who have long enjoyed overwhelming impunity.

“Words of condemnation are not sufficient for the Jewish extremist terrorists who attacked Palestinian communities in the West Bank this past weekend,” writes the Jewish Democratic lawmaker on X.

“Israel’s leaders must not only make clear that such extremism has no place in Israeli society, they must take more concrete steps to stop these attacks before they happen,” he says. “They must fully pursue those who planned and executed the attacks, and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.”

“Mob attacks against individuals, families, or entire communities — whether Palestinians against Israelis or Israelis against Palestinians — are neither acts of resistance nor defense. They are acts of betrayal to the fundamental values of human dignity and justice and threats to the pursuit of stability, security, and peace. We must not allow the enemies of peace to stand in the way of those who seek peace,” Schneider adds.