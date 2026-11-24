Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Woman hit and killed by train at Ben Gurion Airport station
A woman in her 20s has been killed after she was hit by a passing train at Ben Gurion Airport train station.
According to reports, the woman got onto the train tracks in violation of safety regulations and was killed by a passing train.
The incident causes major delays and disruptions in train service across the country.
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