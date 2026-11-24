Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is reportedly meeting this evening with Israel Police chief Danny Levy as the latter seeks to circumvent National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

According to the Walla news site, Levy wants to attend an INTERPOL General Assembly meeting in Hong Kong next week, even though Ben Gvir has barred him from going.

Walla reports that a series of officials from the AG’s office, the Finance Ministry, and the police are in attendance at the unusual meeting.

Ben Gvir reportedly told Levy that it is more important for him to stay in the country and fight crime than to attend the global summit.