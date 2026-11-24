Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that he is seeking to censor an investigative report set to be aired Wednesday by the Kan public broadcaster on the military’s use of human shields during the war in the Gaza Strip.

It has been previously reported that at the start of the Gaza war, it was commonplace for detained Palestinians to be sent to search buildings and tunnels in Gaza before troops entered, despite the military saying the practice is prohibited.

The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed launching criminal probes into such cases, and on Tuesday, a Haaretz report said that the military is also probing similar conduct in the West Bank.

In a statement, Katz said he sent a letter to Chief Military Censor Brig. Gen. Netanel Kula, demanding that he prevent the Kan report on the military’s so-called mosquito protocol from being aired.

Katz claimed the report could “expose operational methods used by IDF troops” — despite the practice having been widely reported already — as well as “damage the good name of soldiers and commanders, and even expose them to legal risks in the international arena.”

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In his letter, Katz demanded the censor “act urgently to prevent this defamatory and grave broadcast.”

״זמן אמת״ ממשיכים לפרק הבא, ברביעי הקרוב: pic.twitter.com/XZHYTM6rWl — Chen Liberman (@Liberwomen) November 19, 2026

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Under the law, all news reports — in both traditional and social media — dealing with national security and related issues must be approved by the military censor before publication.

It is highly unlikely that Kan did not submit the investigative report for the censor’s approval before releasing promotional clips ahead of Wednesday night’s broadcast.

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman of the opposition also called on Kan to pull the report, saying it will be used “to spread blood libels against IDF soldiers.”

The report is far from the first media investigation into the protocol, with Haaretz first publicizing the military’s use of human shields in Gaza in August 2024.

An extensive New York Times report published in October 2024 further detailed the practice of using Palestinians to carry out reconnaissance missions throughout operations in Gaza, seeking to minimize harm to troops. The Associated Press published claims in May 2025 that soldiers were systematically using Palestinian detainees as human shields to clear buildings of bombs in Gaza. And a British documentary in November 2025 similarly detailed the military’s use of human shields in Gaza, citing testimony from soldiers.

In response to all of the reports, the army has said that “the orders and instructions of the IDF forbid using civilians in Gaza who were arrested in the field for military missions,” adding that “the orders and instructions are made clear regularly to soldiers in the field during the war.”

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The military has often cited information gathered from Gazan detainees as being used in operations to rescue hostages or recover their bodies from Gaza. In July 2024, the Shin Bet published a photograph showing a handcuffed Palestinian detainee dressed in protective gear alongside IDF troops during an operation to recover the bodies of five Israeli hostages.

Israel has long accused Hamas of using Gazans as human shields as common practice, positioning rocket launchers, command centers and other operations in the heart of residential areas. Many released and rescued hostages from Gaza have testified that they were held in homes in crowded apartment buildings among families.