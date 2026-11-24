Welcome to “A Mandatory Listen,” a new weekly podcast in which The Times of Israel deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan asks the big questions facing Israel and the Jewish people.

In this episode of the new series, we speak with Bar-Ilan University Prof. Adam S. Ferziger, the author of “Agents of Change: American Jews and the Transformation of Israeli Judaism.”

WATCH the full episode here:

“Agents of Change” was recently chosen as a co-winner of the best book of the year award by the Association of Israel Studies. It delves into how a group of ideologically driven immigrants, largely from the United States, has inadvertently founded what Ferziger terms the “IsMO” movement — Israeli Moderate Orthodoxy.

From the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, the historian explains, a small kernel of Yeshiva University graduates and like-minded immigrants planted roots in Israel and founded influential institutions.

The ripple effect is broad, including influencing how women engage in religious and public life and more liberal approaches to the religious gay and lesbian community.

Ferziger, himself an immigrant from the US, holds the Rabbi S. R. Hirsch Chair in the Israel and Golda Koschitzky Department of Jewish History and Contemporary Jewry at Bar-Ilan University, and is co-convener of the annual Oxford Summer Institute on Modern and Contemporary Judaism.

In this Thanksgiving week, Ferziger explores what ideas imported from America religious Israelis may be grateful for.

A Mandatory Listen podcast episodes are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.