The anti-Zionist group Pal-Awda announces a protest scheduled for tomorrow in a Jewish area of Brooklyn.

Pal-Awda says it will protest at a kosher deli in Midwood, a neighborhood with a large Orthodox population. The group says it is protesting a “Zionist real estate” event being held at the deli.

“We refuse to stand by as Zionist thieves sell stolen Palestinian land,” Pal-Awda says, alleging that the event is “promoting settlements.”

Anti-Zionist protests in Jewish areas are not common in the city, but tend to be especially vitriolic. Pal-Awda has protested in Jewish neighborhoods and outside synagogues several times in recent years.

The protests often feature explicit support for terror groups and antisemitic harassment of Jewish residents.

The rally is the first significant anti-Zionist protest since New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced sweeping changes to the NYPD’s handling of protests last week, although those changes have not yet taken effect.

The protest is scheduled for Thanksgiving eve. The last two rallies announced by Pal-Awda were canceled shortly before they were supposed to begin.

Sam Sutton, who represents the area in the New York State Senate, condemns the “hateful protest.”

“These serial agitators have repeatedly sought to intimidate Jewish New Yorkers, spread hatred, and disrupt our communities,” says Sutton, who is Jewish.

“Our community and our businesses will never be bullied into silence or into lessening its strong connection with Israel,” he says.

Pro-Israel activists circulate calls for a counter-protest, urging followers to show up to the deli with Israeli and American flags to “stand against hate.”