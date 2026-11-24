Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made unsuccessful efforts to speak with United Torah Judaism MKs Meir Porush and Eliakim Stark, who are seen as closer to his right-wing bloc, amid reports that UTJ lawmakers are seeking approval from their spiritual leaders to formally open coalition negotiations with the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Channel 12 reports.

Porush’s staff has reportedly been unable connect him with Netanyahu, while attempts to reach Stark have also failed, the network says.

Meanwhile, a senior UTJ source describes the talks with Eisenkot as advancing “beyond expectations,” but says the sides have yet to find a draft-law framework that would withstand scrutiny by the High Court of Justice.

Discussions are currently focused on a possible military draft framework that would abolish enlistment quotas altogether and effectively preserve blanket exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men studying in yeshivas, according to Hebrew media reports.