Likud and Yashar are set to hold another round of negotiations on a potential unity government tomorrow, Hebrew media reports, in their fourth meeting since the election.

The sides will likely discuss their main points of contention, including the details of a rotation premiership, potential coalition partners and a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught.

Their latest meeting reportedly focused on judicial legislation, with the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot seeking to repeal the judicial overhaul passed under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.